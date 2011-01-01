Cybersecurity researcher having experience in Bug bounty hunting (2+ years),Web-Application Security,Vulnerability assessment & Penetration testing.Currently working as Offensive Security Engineer @ IBS Software.

Got listed in hall of fames and acknowledged by top fortune companies like Google,Apple,Oracle,Cisco,Nokia,Blackberry,Lenovo,Asus,RedHat,Bosch,U.S Dept Of Defense (US government) ,Dutch Government,Nciipc (Gov of India) etc for securing their websites.







